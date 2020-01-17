Patterson had 10 points. four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 victory over Orlando.

Patterson started the second half for the Clippers after Moe Harkless (back) was forced out with an injury. Despite the promotion, Patterson still managed only mediocre production in limited minutes. If Harkless is forced to miss time, Patterson could remain with the starters. We have seen him in a starting role before and based on past performances, he is not someone to target outside of the deepest leagues.