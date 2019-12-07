Clippers' Patrick Patterson: Will not return Friday
Patterson will not return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to back spasms, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Patterson's injury is unknown at this time, but he will not be able to return Friday. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Wizards.
