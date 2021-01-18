Patterson finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 18 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-96 win over the Pacers.

After being left out of the rotation in each of the past five games, Patterson earned some run as the backup center to Ivica Zubac when Serge Ibaka (illness) was a late scratch. Patterson came through with a strong shooting night during his time on the court, but he'll likely drop back out of the rotation if Ibaka is good to go for the Clippers' next game Wednesday versus the Kings.