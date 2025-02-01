The Jazz are trading Mills and Drew Eubanks to the Clippers in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mills didn't fit Utah's youth movement, so he will now have an opportunity to compete for backup minutes for a Clippers team that is in the playoff race. The 36-year-old guard is averaging 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 15.3 minutes across 17 appearances. However, Mills has struggled mightily with his efficiency, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three.