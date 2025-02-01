The Clippers acquired Mills and Drew Eubanks from the Jazz on Saturday in exchange for P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a 2030 second-round pick and cash, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mills didn't fit Utah's youth movement, so he will now have an opportunity to compete for backup minutes for a Clippers team in the playoff race. The 36-year-old guard averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.3 minutes across 17 appearances with the Jazz. Mills was inefficient during his limited opportunities in Utah, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three-point range.