George (hamstring) will play and start in Monday's contest against the Hornets, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

After missing the team's last seven contests due to a hamstring issue, George will make his return to the court for Los Angeles. The 32-year-old has averaged 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists across his first 16 appearances this season. With George back in the starting lineup, Terance Mann figures to return back to his reserve role.