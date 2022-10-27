George (illness) will play in Thursday's tilt against the Thunder, Andrew Schlecht reports.
George missed Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder but will be active this time around. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Marcus Morris (personal) out for the Clippers, George will be locked into a hefty offensive workload Thursday.
