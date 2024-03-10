George is questionable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to left knee soreness, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

George is joined by Kawhi Leonard (groin) and James Harden (shoulder) as questionable, so it's unclear if the trio's designations are maintenance related or load management prefacing. Coming off a 40-minute workload in Saturday's win over Chicago, George's status will need to be monitored in advance of a 3:00 p.m. ET tipoff versus the Bucks.