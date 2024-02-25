George is questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento due to left knee soreness.

George wasn't reported to be dealing with an injury while logging 73 total minutes between the Clippers' first two games out of the All-Star break, but it's possible that his knee is bothering him as a result of the big workload. Along with George, Norman Powell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, so the Clippers could be without one or two key wing players for the contest, which tips off at 9:30 pm E.T. Terance Mann and Amir Coffey would likely represent the primary candidates to step up if the Clippers are shorthanded.