George scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in a 123-115 win over New York on Sunday.
George had a forgettable performance from beyond the arc and has been inefficient from deep lately, missing six or more attempts in each of his last three outings. Despite recent struggles from beyond the arc, George has still scored at his highest rate since the 2018-19 season, the forward's second highest scoring average of his career with 24.0 points per game.
