George had 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Spurs.

George struggled with efficiency but scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.0 minutes per game. Despite the addition of James Harden, George's numbers have remained elite, and he's a must-start player in fantasy.