George closed with 33 points (14-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 win over the Pistons.

George stepped up big time for the Clippers on Saturday, draining two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter when the Pistons looked to be mounting a comeback. After a sore left groin caused him to miss a Jan. 31 win over the Wizards, George was eased back in with lighter workloads than usual in the Clippers' subsequent four contests, but he looks to be free of restrictions upon logging 36 minutes Saturday and turning in an efficient scoring performance.