George finished Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Mavericks with 23 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 41 minutes.

George led the Clippers' scoring attack once again, as he's dropped 20-plus points in eight of his last nine matchups while averaging 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch. The star forward will continue to shoulder the load for this offense until Kawhi Leonard (knee) is cleared to return, which could happen later in the month.