George delivered 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

George struggled from the field in Game 1 of the series but has looked impressive over the last two games while surpassing the 25-point mark both times. He's been struggling from three-point range as he's made just 23.8 percent of his threes on the current series, but that shouldn't be much of an issue if he continues to score as he's done it thus far. He's averaging 26.7 points per game in the series.