George managed nine points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

George has made less than 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts in three straight games. While he is still a factor on the defensive end, George will likely need to step up heading into Tuesday's Game 5 if the Clippers are going to avoid a 3-2 series deficit.