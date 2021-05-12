George scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

George struggled considerably from beyond the arc, and he has now made just 4 of his last 18 attempts from three across his last two games. As a result, he failed to reach 20 points in consecutive games for the first time since April 4. George was also sloppy with the ball and had six turnovers to top off what was a relatively poor performance.