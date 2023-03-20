George chipped in 29 points (8-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

George is averaging 28.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals over his past seven appearances and fell one rebound short Sunday of recording his second double-double during that stretch. The veteran wing also notched his second-highest steals total during the win over Portland, falling two shy of his season-high six swipes.