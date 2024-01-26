George (groin) is available for Friday's game versus Toronto but will be under an undisclosed minutes restriction, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

George was a late addition to the injury report Friday morning with a groin injury, but it's not serious enough to keep him out of action. However, fantasy managers should still keep a close eye on the forward, as the Clippers may opt to rest him during the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Boston. Coach Tyronn Lue didn't provide any specifics on George's limitations, but it's safe to assume he won't play more than 30 minutes.