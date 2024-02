George (groin) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George was a late scratch for Wednesday's matchup against Washington due to left groin soreness, but he'll be able to return to action following a minimal absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.