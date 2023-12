George (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George missed Wednesday's win over Dallas due to a non-COVID illness, but he's been cleared to return to action following a minimal absence. He's scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.