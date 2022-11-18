George (hand) is listed as active for Thursday's contest against the Pistons, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George appeared to pick up a hand injury during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks but the injury won't impact his availability for Thursday. The veteran guard will be in the starting lineup alongside Kawhi Leonard (knee) for the first time this season.
