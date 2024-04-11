George (knee) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

The expected return of Paul George for Friday's game against the Jazz is a welcome sign for a Clippers team that will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and possibly James Harden (foot). Thus, George should experience a high usage rate Friday, as the Clippers would lock up the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a win over Utah.