George (knee) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
The expected return of Paul George for Friday's game against the Jazz is a welcome sign for a Clippers team that will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and possibly James Harden (foot). Thus, George should experience a high usage rate Friday, as the Clippers would lock up the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a win over Utah.
