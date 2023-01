George (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Bulls, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After missing Los Angeles' last contest due to left knee soreness, George has officially cleared the team's injury report. The veteran wing is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.8 minutes across his past five appearances.