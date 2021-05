George posted 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block during Tuesday's 105-100 win over the Raptors.

George continued his strong play Tuesday. He's now scored at least 20 points in 11 of the past 12 games. He's also on a streak of 13 games where he's recorded at least one defensive statistic.