George had 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 111-105 Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.

George turned things around after a poor performance in Game 4, but it was simply not enough as the Clippers dropped a heartbreaker to the Nuggets. George and Kawhi Leonard combined to score 62 of the Clippers' 105 points, with no other player scoring more than 12. The supporting cast will need to lift their game if the Clippers are to advance to the Western Conference Finals, in particular Lou Williams who ended with only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.