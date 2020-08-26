George registered a game-high 35 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 154-111 win over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the series.

After averaging 11.3 points while converting at a 21.3 percent clip from the field over the previous three contests, George had a much-needed hot shooting day to help the Clippers take a 3-2 series lead. With the Clippers turning the game into a runaway victory after three quarters, coach Doc Rivers was able to limit the wear and tear on George, who became the first player to reach 35 points in an NBA postseason game while playing 25 minutes or fewer. George and the Clippers will look to close out the series Thursday.