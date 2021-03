George recorded 32 points (12-26 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Boston.

George took advantage of Kawhi Leonard's absence due to back spasms and led the Clippers offensively, setting a season-high mark in field-goal attempts while also surpassing the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season. George's usage should spike up considerably as long as Leonard remains out.