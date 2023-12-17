George (groin) will play in Saturday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George is officially back after missing his first game of the season against the Warriors on Thursday. There are no reported restrictions for George, and it's safe to assume that Amir Coffey will return back to a bench role for the Clippers.
