Clippers' Paul George: Cleared to play
George (hamstring) will play Thursday night against Sacramento, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
As expected, George is set to make his return following a nine-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. The Clipper may take it easy with one of their stars in his first game back, though the team hasn't announced whether he'll be on a minutes restriction.
