George put up 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go with 12 boards and eight assists across 31 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 108-105 win over the Spurs.

After playing 19 and 25 minutes in his first two games back from a two-and-a-half-week absence due to a strained hamstring, George had his restriction bumped up again Monday. Assuming the prevailing pattern holds Wednesday versus Miami, George should be available for around 35 minutes, which more or less represents a normal workload for the 29-year-old. Aside from some slight inefficiency from the field and three-point range, George has otherwise delivered his typically well-rounded production on a per-minute basis in his first three games back in action.