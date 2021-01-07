George (ankle) tallied 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

George sat out Tuesday's game with an inured ankle, but he was able to make it back to the court Wednesday to face Golden State. The veteran struggled with his shot but was perfect on his nine attempts from the charity stripe and tied Kawhi Leonard for the team lead in scoring. He also pulled down a season-best 12 boards en route to his second double-double of the campaign. George's numbers are mostly up in comparison to last season; he is posting per-game averages of 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc.