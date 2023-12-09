George had 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and six steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 117-103 win over the Jazz.

George left most of the scoring to Kawhi Leonard in the win, but he played the thief with frequency in the victory. While he's a prolific scorer, George's defensive prowess should never be overlooked, and he kept Jordan Clarkson and Simone Fontecchio in lockdown for most of the game.