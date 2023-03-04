George finished Friday's 128-127 loss to the Kings with 28 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

George bounced back admirably following his woeful performance against the Warriors on March 2. Aside from putting up 28 points, he ended just three rebounds and two assists away from recording a triple-double. One of the best all-around contributors in the league, George has tons of value as a fantasy asset who can fill up the stat sheet on any given game, and he's averaging 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest since the start of February.