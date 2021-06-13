George totaled 31 points (12-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Saturday's victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

George shot only 12-for-35 (34.3 percent) from the field in the first two games of the series in Utah, but he hit half of his shot attempts -- including six of his 10 three-point tries -- in a must-win Game 3. Much of his damage was done in the first half, when he scored 20 points and went 4-of-7 from deep. The veteran has scored at least 20 points in each of his 10 playoff contests this season as he looks to help lead the Clippers past the second round for the first time in franchise history.