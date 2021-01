George recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 129-96 win Sunday versus Indiana.

George's season-low 11 shots did not stop him from recording his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in shot attempts across each of their past five games. Fortunately, George averaged 25.2 points on a 54.8 field-goal percentage during that span.