George closed Wednesday's 134-126 win over the Warriors with 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

George scored at least 20 points for a fifth straight game and dished out at least seven assists for the third time during that stretch. George is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 38.5 minutes during the Clippers' current four-game win streak.