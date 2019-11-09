George (shoulder), who went through a full practice Saturday, may be able to debut Monday against the Raptors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports. Coach Doc Rivers followed up by saying he "doubts" George plays Monday.

George might be a little bit ahead of schedule, as reports earlier in the week suggested he'd try to return either Wednesday against the Rockets or Thursday against the Pelicans. Whenever George ends up playing, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit early on.