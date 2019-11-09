Clippers' Paul George: Could debut Monday vs. Raptors
George (shoulder), who went through a full practice Saturday, may be able to debut Monday against the Raptors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports. Coach Doc Rivers followed up by saying he "doubts" George plays Monday.
George might be a little bit ahead of schedule, as reports earlier in the week suggested he'd try to return either Wednesday against the Rockets or Thursday against the Pelicans. Whenever George ends up playing, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit early on.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.