George said after Monday's loss to Miami that he's dealing with right hamstring discomfort but will wait to see how he responds to the issue before determining if he'll miss any time, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George added the discomfort is with the same hamstring tendon strain that sidelined him for seven games earlier in the season, so the Clippers will presumably be extremely cautious with their superstar forward. Los Angeles begins a back-to-back set Thursday in Denver, but more clarity on George's availability for that contest should arrive when the Clippers release their next injury report.