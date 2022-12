George (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Washington, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a triple-double during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves, George didn't play in Thursday's loss to the Suns due to left knee soreness. The superstar forward's absence from the second half of the back-to-back set was believed to be precautionary, but he's now in danger of missing a second straight contest.