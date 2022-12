George (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George has missed seven straight games due to a right hamstring strain, but he's being listed as questionable for a second straight game, suggesting he's close to returning to game action. Norman Powell (groin) has already been ruled out, while Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Luke Kennard (calf) are questionable, so Los Angeles could be extremely shorthanded again.