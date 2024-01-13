George totaled 37 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 128-119 victory over the Grizzlies.
George had one of his best performances of the season Friday, and his 37 points were a season-high mark while also continuing his torrid start to the new year. Through seven games in January, George is averaging 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game, and he's been thriving in a scorer-first role alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
