George recorded 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal Thursday in a 122-94 loss versus Memphis.

George co-led with Serge Ibaka in rebounds, but it was the consolation component in what was an underwhelming performance from the Fresno State product. Though George didn't match his season-worst 11 points from a Jan. 24 against the Thunder, he log did his season low in field-goals made (three). These performances are few and far between for George, who will likely be able to bounce back against this same Grizzlies team Friday.