Clippers' Paul George: Doesn't make road trip
George (hamstring) is back in Los Angeles while the Clippers are on their six-game road trip, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. It's unclear if George will return to the team on the road.
Initial reports suggested George would join the team, but the organization ultimately felt it was better for him to stay back and get treatment. It's possible he'll re-join the Clippers at some point on the road trip, but there's no information regarding that at this time.
