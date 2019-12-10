George scored a game-high 36 points (10-26 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.

Playing in his first game in Indiana with the Clippers, the long-time Pacer set a new season high in made three-pointers while posting his best scoring night since Nov. 16. George saw his usage spike without Kawhi Leonard (rest) on the court, and three of his four games with 30-plus points have come without Leonard by his side.