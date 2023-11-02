George registered 35 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 130-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

George was nearly unstoppable while he was on the court, draining an impressive 11 of 16 field-goal attempts -- including six of nine from beyond the arc -- to finish with 35 points. The star forward was particularly impactful in the fourth quarter, when he put up 20 points -- eight of which came in the final minute -- to help the Clippers come from behind and force overtime. George fouled out less than a minute into the extra period, however, and his team couldn't keep pace following his departure. It's certainly worth noting that this was the second game of a back-to-back set, and George excelled in both contests, totaling 62 points over 70 minutes. He's missed significant time due to injuries each of the past four campaigns, but George could finish as one of the top players in fantasy this year if he's able to stay healthy and avoid the slew of maintenance days he's gotten in recent seasons.