George posted 38 points (15-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 victory over the Thunder.

George had a ho-hum first half, putting up 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. However, he turned things around with a 10-point third period before exploding for 18 in the fourth to help carry the Clippers to a big win. Overall, George shot a sizzling 11-for-15 in the second half, and his 38 total points in the contest were a season-high mark, surpassing the 37 points he tallied just two games ago against Memphis.