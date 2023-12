George won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to left groin soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

George tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 16 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. The Clippers will likely provide an update on George's status after Tuesday's game, but his availability for Thursday's matchup with Golden State is now uncertain.