George scored 11 points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the 76ers.

The double-double was his second in six games since he resumed a full workload following his hamstring injury, but it came with one of his worst shooting performances of the season. Over that six-game stretch, George is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 boards, 5.2 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals.