George accumulated 22 points (7-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 win over Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old wing led the Clippers in scoring on the night while producing only his second double-double of the season, with the other coming back on Nov. 30. George has ceded most of his distribution duties to James Harden, and his 3.6 assists a game is his lowest mark since 2017-18, but he's compensated for his reduced usage with better efficiency, with his 47.0 percent shooting from the floor being a career high. He's been even sharper through 14 games in March, and George has averaged 23.9 points, 5.0 boards, 3.6 threes, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks on the month while shooting 52.7 percent on field-goal attempts and 46.4 percent on threes-point attempts.