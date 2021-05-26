George collected 28 points (12-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Mavericks.

George performed well once again for the Clippers but was unable to propel them to victory. Now trailing 2-0 to the Mavericks, the coaching staff must be scratching their heads given the lack of production from the fringe players. Other than George and Kawhi Leonard, the remaining three starters combined for just 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, adding very little else. The series now heads to Dallas where George will need to step his game up even more if they are to wrestle back some momentum.